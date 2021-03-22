Jack Harlow Hates Running In His New Balance Television Ad

Jack Harlow may have shown off his athletic prowess during the recent NBA All-Star weekend B/R Open Run, but he apparently doesn’t exactly enjoy exercise. At least, not judging from his appearance in a recent television advertisement for New Balance. He makes sure to contradict the commercial’s voiceover when it asserts that he loves running before he hits the treadmill. “I hate running,” he insists before allowing, “I love these though,” pointing down at the Fresh Foams.

Harlow, who appears in the ad with professional runners Emma Coburn and Daichi Kamino, has had a busy March. Besides helping his teammate Quavo defeat the size advantage of 2 Chainz and Lil Baby in the Bleacher Report basketball game, he’s making two major performance debuts. First, he and his band took over his living room for a soulful Tiny Desk Concert, and this weekend he’ll be appearing on late-night television with Maya Rudolph to perform on Saturday Night Live.

He’ll do well to keep up that cardio in his new New Balance running shoes as well; Lil Baby recently demanded a rematch — after a reasonable amount of time to train, of course. Maybe Jack will be kind enough to donate a pair to his would-be opponents, because last time, they looked pretty winded after a few plays.

Watch Jack Harlow’s New Balance commercial above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.