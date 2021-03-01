Jack Harlow Will Perform On ‘SNL’ Hosted By May Rudolph This Month

Jack Harlow is about to be all over America’s televisions in the month of March. Not only will he be participating in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend coverage, playing in a 2×2 with 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, and Quavo, but he’s also ending the month with a performance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, March 27. The episode will be hosted by none other than SNL alum, Maya Rudolph, who currently voices the hilarious hormone monster Connie on Big Mouth, as well as Betty Hart on Fox’s Bless The Harts.

Harlow posted a heartfelt message to Twitter with a screenshot of his post-it from the announcement wall, sharing exactly what it meant to him to perform on the show. “I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend,” he recalled. “I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform ‘Love Lockdown’ and ‘Heartless’ in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true.”

Harlow’s been enjoying a significant increase in limelight received since releasing his 2020 single “What’s Poppin,” leading to a No. 2 chart position, placement on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class, a whole slew of television appearances including the MTV VMAs and the BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, and his enjoyable debut album, That’s What They All Say.

You can read Uproxx’s interview with Harlow about his upcoming game here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.