Jaden Smith’s ‘Erys’ Is A Smart Satire Of Modern Rap

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

It is genuinely impossible to understand why so many people hate Jaden Smith. Fortunately for Jaden, on his new album Erys he’s no longer trying to figure it out. Erys signals that it’s no more Mr. Nice Guy for Will’s second son, as he introduces his no-f*cks-given, punk-rap alter ego and ups the experimentation for his second full-length outing, flipping the themes and narrative of his 2017 debut Syre, but keeping the quality high.

Sure, it’s easy to see why anyone would think Jaden is weird. There were the cryptic tweets (which were pretty funny when you remind yourself that they were coming from the mind of a 15-year-old boy). There was the whole Batman suit thing. Even the very concept of an alter ego album is pretty weird if you think about it too long, even though it has been employed by such esteemed technicians like Eminem, MF Doom, and T.I.

The truth is, though, that the idea has never been applied as thoroughly or thoughtfully as it has on Erys. Jaden, whose whole life has been something like a years-long performance art piece, is so comfortable slipping in and out of character that embodying his Tethered-esque, brutish alter ego might actually convince some that the pink hair, menacing stance, chains, and phony face tattoos are really part of his new schtick, rather than a commentary on modern hip-hop and the fans who love to hate it.