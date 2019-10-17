Jaden And Willow Smith Are Going On A Co-Headlining North American Tour

With Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as their parents, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith have pop culture success in their genes. Sure enough, the two have thrived in the world of entertainment: Both have managed to maintain successful music careers, which is all the more impressive when you remember that Jaden and Willow are only 21 and 18 years old, respectively. Now, the two are combining their musical powers and taking them on the road: The brother-sister team has announced that they will be embarking on a co-headlining tour, “The Willow Erys Tour.”
Their trek begins in San Diego on November 11, and before they wrap up in Los Angeles on December 19, they’ll pass through Arizona, Texas, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Las Vegas.
Find the Smiths’ upcoming tour dates below.
11/12 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/13 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
11/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/17 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
11/18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/20 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/24 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
11/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/30 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
12/01 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
12/06 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater
12/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
12/09 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove
12/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
12/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo