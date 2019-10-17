Jaden And Willow Smith Are Going On A Co-Headlining North American Tour

With Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith as their parents, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith have pop culture success in their genes. Sure enough, the two have thrived in the world of entertainment: Both have managed to maintain successful music careers, which is all the more impressive when you remember that Jaden and Willow are only 21 and 18 years old, respectively. Now, the two are combining their musical powers and taking them on the road: The brother-sister team has announced that they will be embarking on a co-headlining tour, “The Willow Erys Tour.”

Their trek begins in San Diego on November 11, and before they wrap up in Los Angeles on December 19, they’ll pass through Arizona, Texas, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and Las Vegas.

Find the Smiths’ upcoming tour dates below.

11/12 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/13 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

11/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/17 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/18 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/20 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/24 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

11/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/30 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

12/01 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/03 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

12/06 — Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theater

12/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

12/09 — Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove

12/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

12/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo