What Was Jai Paul’s Coachella Setlist For 2023?

How many artists can say their first-ever live performance of any kind happened at Coachella? At least one, and his name is Jai Paul.

After releasing Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) on vinyl last week, Paul took to the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 15, ahead of Blackpink’s historic headlining set on the main stage later in the night. Paul’s performance was not included in Coachella’s YouTube livestream, but Uproxx was there to relay what went down:

“The UK artist gained popularity over a decade ago but took an extended hiatus after his music was leaked online. In 2019, the artist returned to drop his music in an official capacity. Because Jai Paul isn’t used to performing in front of a crowd, much less to a crowd of thousands at one of the biggest festivals in the world, it was clear he had some understandable nerves. Unlike seasoned performers like Blackpink or Charli XCX, Jai Paul didn’t address the crowd during his set or try to hype up the audience. Instead, he walked out on stage and launched straight into the music. Even still, his dance-y beats and impressive falsetto vocals were enough to win over the crowd as he played fan-favorite tracks like ‘Jasmine,’ ‘BTSTU,’ and ‘Str8 Outta Mumbai.'”

Check out Paul’s full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

1. “Higher Res” (Big Boi cover)

2. “He”

3. “Crush” (Jennifer Paige cover)

4. “100,000”

5. “So Long”

6. “Chix”

7. “All Night”

8. “Do You Love Her Now”

9. “Jasmine”

10. “BTSTU”

11. “Str8 Outta Mumbai”

