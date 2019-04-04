Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So far, James Blake has delivered when it comes to the videos in support of his new album, Assume Form. In February, he shared a clip for his Travis Scott collaboration, “Mile High,” in which Scott talks his ear off in a coffee shop before he drifts away and loses touch with reality. Now he’s shared a video for the Rosalía-featuring “Barefoot In The Park,” and it’s also a trip.

Directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó, the clip begins with a fiery car crash, in front of which stand child versions of Blake and Rosalía. From there, they start walking and progress through their lives as their younger versions break apart into smoke. Eventually, everything comes full circle and the video ends with the same crash that kicked it off.

Blake previously said of working with Rosalía, “My manager played me [Rosalía’s 2017 debut album] Los Ángeles, and I honestly hadn’t heard anything so vulnerable and raw and devastating in quite a while. She came to the studio, and within a day we’d made two or three things. I loved the sound of our voices together.”

It’s been a big week for Rosalía beyond this video: She just released “Con Altura,” a collaborative single with J Balvin and her first since the release of her 2018 album El Mal Querer.

Watch the video for “Barefoot In The Park” above.