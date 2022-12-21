Janelle Monáe stars in one of the biggest movies of the year. In Glass Onion, they’re one of the key players in the newest Knives Out mystery. While music might be their first love, Monáe is pretty damn skilled in the art of acting, especially with critically acclaimed films like Moonlight and Hidden Figures under their belt.

But even though they’re keeping fans fed through the big screen, Monáe’s fans are eager to hear new music. In a recent interview with NME, Monáe revealed they are working on a new album in tandem with shooting and promoting their movies.

Next year will mark five years since the release of their most recent studio album, Dirty Computer, and during the interview, Monáe was asked if fans can expect to hear new music soon.

“Actually, you will! You will get new music because I now have a clone,” Monáe replied, jokingly. “That clone does all of my music, and I have another clone for acting. I’m not going to tell you if it’s me or not. They’re in the studio right now!”

In the meantime, you can catch Monáe in Glass Onion on Friday, December 23, when it drops on Netflix.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.