Janelle Monáe is ready to enter a new era with The Age Of Pleasure. That’s the name of her new album, her first in five years. Although she was already beginning to shed her prior black-and-white suits when she released Dirty Computer in 2018, she was still primarily known for her campy wardrobe and high-concept songwriting.

That might change this time around. From its suggestive cover to the sexually-charged video for “Lipstick Lover,” its second single after “Float,” The Age Of Pleasure appears to be a ground-up rebuild of Janelle’s entire image — and that goes along with the messaging she attached to the album’s announcement via press release.

“As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m,” she wrote. “This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self-acceptance, throbbing in self-discovery, and signed with cherry-red kisses from me to you.” The album is due for release on June 9 (get it? 6/9? not very subtle, this one) via Wondaland Arts Society and Atlantic Records. You can check out the tracklist, courtesy of Apple Music, below.

Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure' will be released on June 9. pic.twitter.com/RB1Nkx5xyZ — chart data (@chartdata) May 11, 2023

1. “Float” Feat. Seun Kuti and Egypt 80

2. “Champagne Shit”

3. “Black Sugar Beach”

4. “Phenomenal”

5. “Haute”

6. “Oh La La”

7. “Lipstick Lover”

8. “The Rush”

9. “The French 75”

10. “Water Slide”

11. “Know Better”

12. “Paid in Pleasure”

13. “Only Have Eyes 42”

14. “A Dry Red”

