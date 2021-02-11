A lot of eyes have been focused on the UCLA gymnastics team lately and over the past few years. Earlier this year, Nia Dennis went viral for a floor routine that was set to songs by Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion. Fellow UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier has also made an impact since her freshman year, first with a 2019 voguing-inspired routine, then with a 2020 soul-inspired routine. Now Frazier, who is now a junior, is back with another display that’s making the rounds online.

This time, she drew inspiration from Janet Jackson. Not only does the new routine feature the legends music, but there are even nods to the choreography from Jackson videos like “Nasty” and “If.” All in all, it’s a confident display of Frazier’s skill and charisma that serves as a fitting tribute to Jackson.

Jackson, by the way, caught wind of the routine and it turns out she’s a big fan of it. Jackson shared the video on Twitter, added the hashtag #iLuvIT, and tagged Frazier in her post. Frazier offered an over-the-moon response, replying, “WOKE UP SCREAMING [crying emojis] I LOVE YOU. I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE.”

WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨ https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

Check out Frazier’s full Jackson-inspired floor routine above.

