The UCLA gymnastics team has earned a reputation for their stellar floor routines in recent years, and junior Margzetta Frazier has been in the center of the spotlight. In year’s past, the athlete graced headlines after some of her routines included both voguing and soul-inspired dance moves. More recently, Frazier competed with a routine to Janet Jackson’s music — and the singer loved it so much that she personally thanked the gymnast.

After a video went viral of Frazier nailing a floor routine to a medley of Jackson’s music, the singer was able to get in contact with the gymnast. During their FaceTime call, captured by TMZ, Jackson gushed over Frazier’s skills and even asked to be her student:

“I would one day love to tumble. And if I do, I would for you to teach me. I did it once in the video ‘The Pleasure Principle’ and the way it was shot, people didn’t think that it was me, but it was me doing the back flip. I would love for you to teach me. Hopefully I won’t break anything. But I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent, it was so beautiful to see you tumble, it was really inspiring. It just inspired me to want to do more, do better, and be stronger. I loved it, absolutely loved it. […] I would love to meet you next time I’m in LA and just sit down and chat, I really would.”

Jackson’s words apparently inspired Frazier to “do more, do better, and be stronger” because after their call, Frazier headed straight to a meet and performed her best. Per TMZ’s report, Frazier recorded personal bests both on the beam and on the vault.

See Frazier’s floor routine above.