Japanese Breakfast’s Groovy ‘Essentially’ Is Her First New Song Since 2017

04.26.19 54 mins ago

W Records

W Hotels Worldwide’s record label W Records has been putting some solid new music out into the world lately. At the end of 2018, they teamed up with Perfume Genius for a re-worked version of his song “Alan.” Now W Records has shared its latest release: “Essentially,” the first new Japanese Breakfast song since her 2017 album Soft Sounds From Another Planet.

The song was the result of Michelle Zauner getting her hands on some new studio equipment, as she said she initially planned on recording a different song but instead decided to write a new one for this series: “I was originally going to record a different song but decided to write something on the fly once I arrived in Bali. I like the challenge of writing and arranging quickly and intuitively sometimes, and I had just bought a native instruments machine and wanted to explore a lot of the sample libraries it came with and work on the synths that were at the studio. It was a very idyllic place to work. I usually record in cold studios, so Bali was a pretty glamorous change. I felt so lucky the day I arrived just walking around the hotel.”

Listen to “Essentially” above.

