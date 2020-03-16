Jay Rock Says His Album Is 80% Finished

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Top Dawg Entertainment. With so many of the label’s members promising comebacks, there might just be enough TDE releases to drop one each month for the rest of the year. SZA just popped up on the Rolling Stone cover, implying she’s locked-and-loaded, Kendrick Lamar is about due for a follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN., Schoolboy Q told fans he was making up for Crash Talk with another new album, Reason advised he had a “window” for release and put out his video for “Trapped In,” and Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad have been teasing new music for months.

Not to be lost in the shuffle, TDE’s original artist, Jay Rock, popped up on social media to advise fans that his next album is about “80% percent done” over the weekend. Rock, of course, last released a full-length album in 2018 with Redemption, but has laid low ever since, aside from popping up on Vince Staples’ last project, FM! and hinting along with Reason at the possibility of a TDE group compilation a la Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III.

Two of Jay’s last three posts on his Instagram feed — including his most recent one — are shots of him working in the studio, so that 80 percent should be expected to climb in no time at all. If Rock does indeed join the parade of TDE releases being teased for this year, the LA-based label may just find itself at the forefront of the hip-hop discourse for the foreseeable future.

Check out Jay Rock’s update from the studio above.