Competition in hip-hop has always been a major factor in hip-hop. It’s something Jay-Z knows all too well, having had spats with acts like Nas and Drake. But sometimes rappers need to put aside their differences for the greater good. During a recent appearance with Bad Bunny on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop, the legendary musician spoke about once siding with the late DMX after the Grammys failed to nominate him at their 1999 show.

“The first time I boycotted the Grammys was for him,” he said. “We both came out that year. He didn’t get nominated. He dropped two No. 1 albums in the same year and they didn’t even nominate him.” The two albums Jay-Z is referring to are 1998’s It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot and Flesh Of My Flesh, Blood Of My Blood. The 1999 award show is also where Jay-Z earned his first Grammy, winning in the Best Rap Album category for Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life. He added, “I wasn’t even in the building because I boycotted it for him. There was a competitive thing, but it was big love.”

Jay-Z then dove into the pugilistic nature of his relationship with DMX, recalling a time when the late rapper called him out at a show. “He got on stage: ‘JAY-Z, where you at!?’ I was like, ‘This guy is nuts!’ He was just all passion,” he said. During the episode of The Shop, Jay also explained why DMX was an impossible act to follow at live shows.