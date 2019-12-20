Annual lists are always kind of a big deal, but it’s rare that we get a glimpse into the the listening tastes of our favorite artists — especially when they are the biggest names in hip-hop. But Jay-Z and Tidal pulled back the curtain this year with a playlist of his favorite songs, from DaBaby, Drake, Rick Ross, Kanye West, and more. Jay’s favorites also include some surprising newcomers such as Rod Wave, Koffee, and Fivio Foreign, who are sure to receive a lot more attention in 2020 thanks to Hov’s co-sign.

New Hov playlist alert: "JAY-Z's Year End Picks 2019" JAY-Z shares his favorite songs from the year. Listen on @TIDAL https://t.co/DoSLcZIIIi pic.twitter.com/3I7WOCgwsD — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 19, 2019

Naturally, the list — which you can view in the tweet above if you don’t have a Tidal subscription — also includes a few song from Beyonce and Solange, with “Already” from Lion King: The Gift and “Alameda” and “Binz” from When I Get Home appearing all appearing in the first 20 songs of the 40-song playlist. Surprisingly, Kanye’s “Follow God” pops up, which lends some credence to reports that the two rappers are on better terms, and Rihanna’s “favorite new song” “Best On Earth” from Russ and Bia makes an appearance as well. And while the rest of the list features mainly the big names we’ve come to associate with the upper echelons of rap in recent years, it’s fun to see Jay tip his Yankee fitted to rising stars like Lil Tjay, Polo G, Pop Smoke, and Roddy Ricch.

Check out the playlist on TIdal here.