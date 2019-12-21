Jay Z and Kanye have seemingly put years of differences behind them. First the two rappers were spotted in friendly conversation at a party and solving their legal troubles. Now Jay Z is supporting Kanye’s music. Like many other musicians, Jay Z shared a curated playlist of his favorite songs from this year. The eclectic playlist features tracks by Travis Scott, Solange, Tyler the Creator, Young Thug, and, of course, Beyonce. But a surprising addition to the list was Kanye’s “Follow God” from his recent effort Jesus Is King. The addition of that track signals HOV and Ye are looking to repair their relationship and move forward.

The playlist, titled “JAY-Z’s Year End Picks 2019,” was dropped on his streaming service Tidal. While DaBaby’s “Intro” was at the top of the list, Kanye’s “Follow God” scored the 23rd slot.

New Hov playlist alert: "JAY-Z's Year End Picks 2019" JAY-Z shares his favorite songs from the year. Listen on @TIDAL https://t.co/DoSLcZIIIi pic.twitter.com/3I7WOCgwsD — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 19, 2019

The public appreciation of Kanye’s music arrives shortly after the two reunited at Diddy’s 50th birthday party, posing for several photos together. Shortly afterward, the two reportedly settled their legal battle over Tidal streaming royalties. Before reaching a behind-the-scenes agreement, Kanye slapped EMI and Roc-a-Fella Records with a $3 million lawsuit, claiming they owed him for royalties. After coming to terms, Kanye’s “opera” Nebuchadnezzar appeared on Tidal streaming services last month.

Kanye and Jay Z’s reconciliation was a long time coming. HOV dissed Ye on his record 4:44 after the rapper split from Tidal in order to capitalize on other platforms. Later, Beyonce and Jay Z refused to attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding after Ye publically announced their daughters had never had a play date.