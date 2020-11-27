Jay-Z is cutting a deal with Netflix. The rapper is reportedly planning to be the executive producer on an upcoming Netflix thriller titled Forty Acres, a big screen adaptation of a 2014 book by Dwayne Alexander.

Deadline was the first to report about the project, saying the film is still in its developing stages and describing it as a crossover between Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Tom Cruise’s 1993 film The Firm. Apparently, Forty Acres follows the story of a civil rights attorney who is suddenly forced to fight for his life when he joins an elite Black organization with a terrifying secret.

This isn’t the only project that the rapper has signed up to executive produce this year. It was announced in August that Jay-Z will be producing the upcoming six-part series Women Of The Movement. Airing on ABC, the series centers around influential women in the civil rights movement, starting with Emmett Till’s mother Mamie Till Mobley who dedicated her life to seeking justice after the murder of her son in 1955.

The film is the latest entrepreneurial endeavor that Hov has hopped on. In the last few months alone, the rapper backed an at-home workout equipment start-up and broke ground on his own cannabis brand.