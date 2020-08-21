A New Jay-Z Verse Is Already Drawing Criticism Before Its Release

Fans of Jay-Z and Pharrell gave fans a surprising announcement on Thursday that the two legends would be releasing a new collaboration at midnight for their fans to enjoy. Entitled “Entrepreneur,” the song arrived in conjunction with Pharrell’s TIME magazine cover package “The New American Revolution.” But hours before the song’s official release, some fans are already criticizing Jay-Z thanks some lines from the song.

Jay Z today: Why y'all on black twitter? And buying Gucci instead of supporting Fubu? Jay Z four months from now: I'm very pleased to announce I'm collaborating with Gucci on their black twitter line. — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) August 20, 2020

On “Entrepreneur,” Jay-Z used a line to criticize what he views as the black community’s lacking support on black entrepreneurs. “Why y’all on black twitter?” he questioned. “And buying Gucci instead of supporting Fubu?” Many fans took issue with Jay-Z’s comments and pointed to what they view as an inconsistent stance on such a topic, with some bringing up his controversial partnership with the NFL.

One Twitter user went to highlight this inconsistent stance in a tweet, posing that in a few months Jay-Z would partner with Gucci despite his criticisms of the company on the song. “Jay Z four months from now: I’m very pleased to announce I’m collaborating with Gucci on their black twitter line,” the tweet said.

If you think Jay Z gotta closet full of FUBU or any blakc owned clothing for that matter, then you are an idiot. — A Crip. (@BlameKansas512) August 20, 2020

The funny part about Jay Z telling us to buy FUBUs is when FUBU was super hot, he was shitting on it telling us to buy Louis and cristal champagne lol — 🇧🇧 Kakarot 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) August 20, 2020

Jay Z had a whole song called Tom Ford and he talking bout we should be supporting FUBU, smh I love Jay man but he can kindly go to hell for that one — Kanye Stan Acct (@FeebleMinded_) August 20, 2020

jay z for 25 years: “gucci, louis v, richard mille, goyard, fendi, louboutin, cartier, mercedes, in the box seats with the mink on brushing shoulders with the owners” jay z in 2020: “buy more fubu” — dr. b. h. scalliwag, ph.d. (@such_A_frknlady) August 20, 2020

Other criticisms of the line were focused on Jay-Z’s choice to use Fubu, a once-popular brand in the black community that is no longer a go-to brand for its preferred audience. Once again, fans challenge his stance as he’s celebrated luxurious brands, like Gucci, multiple times in his career. While Fubu may have just been a metaphor for all black-owned businesses, one Twitter user pointed out that the line in “Entrepreneur” is still inaccurate.

“Black twitter is absolutely a community where black consumers support black entrepreneurs,” the wrote. “He’s off base on all of this. Whether you think he’s speaking metaphorically or not.”