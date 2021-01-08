Jazmine Sullivan is regarded as one of, if not the best, vocalists to step foot into the R&B genre over the last decade. Her debut album Fearless and her most recent release, 2015’s Reality Show were both met with undeniable acclaim while landing her a number of well-deserved Grammy nominations.

However, since that 2015 album, Sullivan stayed rather quiet for the most part before making her return towards the end of 2020 with a pair of singles. Now, the Philly singer is back in action with the release of her new EP, Heaux Tales, and one of its brightest and most thrilling moments comes on her “On It” collaboration with Ari Lennox.

On the Heaux Tales track, Sullivan and Lennox give a sultry number that finds them both detailing their desires to their lover. While their passion is high and fiery, they won’t allow their partner to explore their body and receive the blessing the ladies have to offer without first proving they deserve it. The two singers seek “something impressive” from them before embarking on a night of passionate love-making.

Heaux Tales also boasts strong singles like “Lost One” and “Pick Up My Feelings,” which both helped to create excitement for Sullivan’s project. Elsewhere, guest appearances from Anderson .Paak (“Pricetags”) and HER (“Girl Like Me“) are made on the Philly singer’s first release in over five years.

You can listen to “On It” above.

Heaux Tales is out now via RCA. Get it here.