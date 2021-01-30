Jazmine Sullivan made her return to the music world after more than five years away with the release of her Heaux Tales EP earlier this month. The project was met with positive reviews from critics and fans alike, and for many it became the first beloved album of 2021. According to the Philly-born singer, howeverm she was a bit unsure at how the project would be received when it dropped.

“I didn’t know how people would respond to this project, so it did scare me a little bit,” she admitted during a recent appearance on Sonos’ Object Of Sound podcast.

She also explained why she placed the interludes, which are labeled as “tales,” on the EP.

“People don’t really necessarily want to hear all the interludes,” she said. “But I felt like these were special. They felt important to the project as a whole.”

A total of six tales appeared on Heaux Tales and each one served as an introduction to the song that followed it, which helped to perfect the conceptual aspect of the project. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed how maintaining patience as she created the album was important to her. “I’m glad that I took the time that I needed,” she said. “Time for me feels a little different. I don’t like it’s as expendable as it was before.”

As for what’s next, Jazmine will perform the national anthem with Eric Church at Super Bowl LV on February 7.

You can listen to the full Object Of Sound podcast here.