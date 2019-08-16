Jean Deaux And Kehlani’s ‘Anytime’ Video Is Sultry And Cinematic

08.16.19 1 hour ago

Jean Deaux, Kehlani, and ROMderful have shared the video for their collaborative song “Anytime.”

“Anytime” features some seriously smooth vocals from Deaux and Kehlani. The R&B singers waste no time detailing exactly what they want — Deaux sings that she’s available “anytime you wanna get it,” and Kehlani wants her lover to “pull up and eat it again.” (She doesn’t explicitly say what “it” is, but given the context, one can make some guesses.) Deaux’s frequent collaborator ROMderful keeps the production slinky, setting the perfect mood.

The video for “Anytime” dials up the song’s sultry vibes another notch. The video alternates between scenes filmed photoshoot-style, with Deaux and Kehlani modeling lingerie and a million great outfits, and Deaux’s car breaking down leaving her looking for help. Kehlani doesn’t have much to do with the car, but she still saves the day in a leather leotard. She also has a whip. I won’t spoil how it ends — you’ll have to watch the video for yourself.

Kehlani’s latest project, While We Wait, was released earlier this year. Deaux’s most recent album, Empathy, was released in June. Kehlani loves a collab, so hopefully she teams up with Deaux again at some point. As the video for “Anytime” shows, they’ve got some real chemistry.

Watch the video for “Anytime” above.

