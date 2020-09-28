Jeezy Is Going From Trap Rap Pioneer To Talk Show Host This Fall

Atlanta rapper Jeezy is going from “Soul Survivor” to having his own talk show on Fox Soul this autumn, looking to “bridge the gap” between “front-porch conversations” and “real-life situations.” The rapper announced the upcoming show in Billboard today, his 43rd birthday. The show is called Worth a Conversation With Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins and is set to premiere on the Fox Soul app and website October 14 at 10 pm ET. It will air weekly and include topics that affect Black Americans from politics to sports and entertainment.

Jeezy told Billboard, “It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is no different. I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people. From the front-porch conversations to real-life situations, Worth a Conversation is bridging the gap. I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

Speaking of hosting talk shows, Jeezy also proposed to his girlfriend, Jeannie Mai of The Real, recently, with the couple announcing the development earlier in the quarantine. He also announced his “retirement” from rap after his next Thug Motivation album — then put out a surprise EP, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision, in March this year.

Fox Soul is available on the web, Apple TV, Fox Now, Roku, YouTube, and more.