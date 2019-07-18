Jermaine Dupri Tried To Defend His Comments About Female Rappers

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2019 has been a record-breaking year for women in rap. From superstar newcomers like Megan Thee Stallion to returning legends like Missy Elliott, women have been dominating the conversation (and charts) this summer.

But apparently Jermaine Dupri didn’t get the memo. The rapper told People last week that he’s disappointed with the subject matter today’s female rappers tend to write about. “For me, it’s like strippers rapping,” Dupri said. “As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper […] Oh, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club. OK, all right.”

After being called out by everyone from Cardi B to Ari Lennox, Dupri has backed off his original comments. In a new interview, he told TMZ that he thought the issue had been brewing before he added his comments, and he was contributing to a conversation.

“I think it’s something that has just been brewing before I was, you know, asked the question,” Dupri explained. “I just feel like it was something people had already been talking about, and for some reason [my comment] just became the loudest.”

Dupri went on to explain that he really didn’t mean to direct his comments at any specific rappers, although his “strippers rapping” comment seems like a pretty direct reference to Cardi. “I never dissed anybody,” he said.

He also mentioned that he’s still planning to launch a cypher to help uplift up-and-coming women in rap, so be on the lookout for that, I guess.

Watch Dupri’s interview with TMZ above.