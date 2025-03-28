Stylized, revenge-oriented violence appears to be all the rage in women’s pop and R&B lately. A slew of recent videos have everyone from Ari Lennox to Joy Crookes channeling their inner Uma Thurman, and the latest to join the trend is Canadian star Jessie Reyez.

In the video for her toe-tapping new single “NYB,” Jessie goes from sultry office siren to action heroine to take out the Worst Boss Ever. “NYB” — which stands for “New York Baby” — is about a geographic fling, but the accompanying visual plays out more like the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

After catching the middle-aged middle manager in the act of threatening her colleague with a pistol, Reyez leaps into action, MacGuyvering a corded office phone into a meteor hammer. After hiding out in a bathroom, she confronts him in his office in a martial arts battle involving a mounted samurai sword, a fire axe, and the creative use of a stapler, resulting in one bloody finale.

“NYB” appears on Reyez’s newly released album, Paid In Memories, which is out today, supported by the singles “Jeans” featuring Miguel, “Shut Up” with Big Sean, “Ridin” with Lil Wayne, “Just Like That” featuring Ari Lennox, and “Psilocybin & Daisies.”

You can watch the “NYB” video above.



Paid In Memories is out now via FMLY and Island. You can find more info here.