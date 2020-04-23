While the world is at home in quarantine, Jhene Aiko and HER decided to team up for a good cause. Benefitting BET’s COVID-19 Relief Effort, Aiko and HER performed a special acoustic version of their collaborative song for the SOS: Saving Our Selves livestream series.

Armed only with HER’s skillful strumming and Aiko’s soaring vocals, the duo performed a rendition of their track “B.S.” Both singers sat in their respective homes and digitally collaborated on the stripped-down tune. Arriving fresh off Aiko’s recently-released record Chilombo, “B.S.” features fluttering harmonies from a combination of the singers’ airy vocals. Through the lyrics, the two try to distance themselves from an ex’s toxic behavior. “Seen you with your ex, I see you still about your old ways / Might just see him for the weekend, you say that’s a cold play,” HER sings.

This isn’t the first time HER has recently hopped on a livestream. Ahead of her virtual performance with Aiko, HER unveiled a series of livestreams titled Girls With Guitars. Each session features a different musical guest, performances, lively conversations, and Q&As with fans. The singer even partnered with Fender to give away five different guitars to viewers.

Watch the acoustic performance of “B.S.” above.

Chilombo is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.