Jhene Aiko Hopes To Spread Her Meditation And Color Therapy Sessions Worldwide

Jhene Aiko wants fans to meditate with her. The singer shared her recent visit LA’s Wisdome where she had the opportunity to lead a crowd in an immersive experience complete with guided meditations, mantras, aromatherapy, and more. She took to Instagram to share her experience, saying she has found her true calling.

“i’ve never felt more in my element,” Aiko wrote. “more please.”

“In 2020 i can not WAIT to do more immersive sound bath experiences for you guys,” she wrote in another post. “THIS is what i am here to do and i am so grateful for the peace and clarity i have found on my path.” The singer explained all that goes into her sound therapy sessions. Aiko combines color therapy, aromatherapy, sound healing, modern mantra, and conscious breathing to craft an “experience of a lifetime.”

Aiko says she hopes to expand her sessions to Coachella, New York, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, and “worldwide.”

The singer got support from her ex Big Sean in the comment section. “So proud of you,” he wrote underneath her photo. Aiko and Sean’s relationship is the subject of much speculation by fans. So much so that she recently put forth the track “None Of Your Concern,” a track from her upcoming third record. The song also features Sean and both the singers use the lyrics to get a lot off their chests.