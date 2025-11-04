JID And Anycia’s ‘Sun’ Video Is A Somber Ghetto Fairy Tale

JID and fellow ATLien Anycia star in a ghetto fairy tale in the video for “Sun,” from JID’s new album, God Does Like Ugly.

The video opens similarly to The Princess Bride with a woman reading a fairy tale to her young children. However, she’s surprised by the book they request, which opens to reveal a modern tour of the Atlanta streets JID and Anycia grew up on. The two rappers display some solid chemistry, with JID’s hyperactive delivery bouncing nicely off of Anycia’s laconic flow, and both finding fascinating pockets in the slinky beat from Christo, Childish Major, and Jetsonmade.

Alongside fellow GDLU standouts like “Community” with Clipse, “Glory,” “Sk8” with Ciara and Earthgang, and “WRK,” “Sun” continues to demonstrate JID’s versatility and rap virtuoso, making God Does Like Ugly a sleeper pick for one of 2025’s best rap albums.

In addition to appearing at Outkast’s upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, JID is currently enlightening fans across North America about his impressive new album on his God Does Like World Tours spin, which runs through December 15 in New York, before hopping the pond for its European and Australian dates next spring.

Watch JID’s “Sun” video featuring Anycia above.

God Does Like Ugly is out now via Dreamville/Interscope. You can find more info here.