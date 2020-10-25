It’s been a while since the world received a solo track from JID. The Atlanta native has spent the last year and change sharing his talents in the form of collaborative works with his Dreamville label and, on a more recent note, his Spillage Village collective.

In 2019, JID appeared on a number of tracks for Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III which included “Down Bad,” “Costa Rica,” and “Still Dreamin,” which his contributions to Spillage Village’s Spillagion release could be found on tracks like “Judas,” “Baptize,” and “End Of Daze.” While this is all well and good, a solo project form the Atlanta native would be very much appreciated and it appears he’s back to work on it thanks to a new freestyle.

Surprising fans with a new freestyle Saturday night, JID released the “Cludder Freestyle.” The track is produced by Nice Rec and his longtime producer Christo and comes equipped with JID’s rapid-fire bars and lyricism that his fans have come to love and appreciated from him. The new track also arrives after the DiCaprio 2 rapper took to Instagram Live in August to preview some new tracks with fans and build up excitement for his upcoming project.

Sharing three songs that were each unique in their own ways, the tracks showed plenty of promise and potential for what JID has in store for his third album. The previews even got some praise from Dreamville co-founder, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, who tweeted, “My n**** @JIDsv just built different with that pen.”

You can listen to “Cludder Freestyle” in the video above.