Although Dreamville announced the release of the deluxe version of Revenge Of The Dreamers III, one member of the crew followed up with some unfortunate news for fans. JID has postponed his planned Miami battle with Denzel Curry due to vocal strain, just two days before the event was planned to commence. The Atlanta rapper posted an explanation on his Instagram along with an apology for his and Curry’s disappointed Miami fans.

The battle was scheduled as part of Curry’s ongoing Zeltron World Wide series presented by Red Bull, which. the Carol City rapper started in 2018 with a wrestling-themed concept for the stage and presentation. Curry invites one of his rap peers to a five-round exchange of lyricism; at the first show, he squared off with Brooklyn trio Flatbush Zombies, and in the most recent event, he stepped in the ring with Joey Badass. He announced further stops in Miami, Oakland, and New York planned for 2020, beginning with this now-postponed matchup with JID.

By way of explanation, JID offered that his troubles started when he got off tour. “I toured 10 months of the 12 last year and I’ve essentially been touring every year since 2014(ab soul) and it took a toll,” he explained. “I should be fine, im on vocal rest for 2 weeks(vow of silence) with meds and steroids and sh*t.” He does promise that the battle will take place before joking that the closeup of his throat on the doctor’s monitor “resembles an alien vagina.”

Ya’ll keep @JIDsv in y’all prayers & wish him a speedy recovery! — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 16, 2020

Everyone know my history with my voice over the last few years so if anybody feel him i do… health is wealth. — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 16, 2020

MIAMI we’ll be moving Saturdays show to February 29th. We’ll see y’all soon. — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 16, 2020

For his part, Denzel was gracious about the bad news, telling his fans on Twitter to “keep @JIDsv in y’all prayers & wish him a speedy recovery!” He also announced the new date for the battle: February 29. Good luck and speedy recovery to JID, indeed.