Dipset And The Lox Have Signed On To Battle It Out In An Upcoming ‘Verzuz’

After hitting fans with battles between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and SWV and Xscape in May, Verzuz kept things moving in June with another pair of matchups: one between Eve and Trina and another between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow. This month, they kicked things off with a battle between Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown, which proved to be an excellent presentation of R&B’s past. Now the duel series has announced New York-based rap groups, Dipset and The Lox, as their next matchup.

While the battle itself is great news, that’s just half of it. Fans of both groups can purchase tickets to watch them duke it, out as the matchup will be live, taking place in the Hulu Theater at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It’s the first time that Verzuz has sold tickets to attend one of their events.

While the August 3 battle will be the first Verzuz for Dipset’s members, among them Cam’ron, Freekey Zeekey, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana, this not the case for the ones in The Lox. The matchup is the first Verzuz for two of The Lox’s members, Styles P and Sheek Louch, but it’s the second for their remaining member, Jadakiss, who previously went up against Fabolous for one in June 2020.

You can check out a flyer for the matchup between Dipset and The Lox and purchase tickets for the battle here.

