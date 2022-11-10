A Twitter hypothetical has fans wondering which member of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class would win in a Verzuz hit battle — and one, in particular, has garnered a lot of attention for saying he’d take it outright. Over the weekend, 21 Savage, who recently released the joint album Her Loss with Drake, participated in a fan chat on Clubhouse, where he asserted that he’d beat every other member of the 2016 Freshman Class — which included members like Anderson .Paak, Denzel Curry, Lil Dicky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Yachty — in a hits battle.

Then, in another chat on the game-streaming app Twitch, Savage stuck to his guns when he was asked about the viral response to his controversial statement. When the host, streamer Kai Cenat, challenged him by naming Kodak Black specifically (fair, considering Kodak’s run of hits including “No Flockin’,” “Super Gremlin,” and “Zeze,” despite Kodak’s many, many transgressions against basic human decency), Savage didn’t hesitate. “I’m smoking Kodak,” he said. “He be acting like I aint got the shit. That what be the problem. N****s be forgetting. I don’t know what n****s be thinking. Before all this Drake sh*t, I been having hits. I been had diamond songs. I’m probably the only n*** of this generation to go platinum with no features.”

Be that as it may — and it’s more accurate than not, thanks to tracks like “A Lot,” “Bank Account,” “Rockstar,” and “X,” among others — Kodak wasn’t too happy about the assertion, firing back during an Instagram Live stream. “21 don’t want the smokes,” he said. “That n**** ain’t say nothing yet. I done DM’d that n****… I done hit Verzuz. Don’t be capping on this internet… 21 don’t want the smokes.”