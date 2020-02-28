ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, And Playboi Carti Will Headline JMBLYA’s 2020 Run In Texas

Texas’ premiere, traveling hip-hop festival JMBLYA has announced its upcoming 2020 lineup, which includes an equal dose of established stars and rising newcomers. The headliners, ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti, are more than enough to get excited about and bring in the fans, while supporting artists Delly, Don Tolliver, Kaash Paige, Lil Tecca, and Lil TJay will bring an extra kick to the concoction. The festival arrives May 1 in Dallas before moving to Austin for May 2 and Houston May 3.

In addition, each city will have at least one artist that the others do not. Doeman will rock the Houston show, while Joaqu.n will handle Austin, and Gwapmizzle will turn up in Dallas. The three-day festival has hosted some of the biggest names in hip-hop in the past, so don’t be surprised if these artists join Chance The Rapper, Gunna, Travis Scott, and Young Thug in the pantheon of current rap titans.

JMBLYA will also partner with three different nonprofit partners for each city: the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation for Dallas, Grounded in Music for Austin, and Addi’s Faith Foundation for Houston.

Check out the full lineup above and get more information about tickets and venues here.

