Music

Joey Badass Buys A Brand New Porsche For His Birthday In His ‘Let It Breathe’ Video

by:

While most of their country had their eyes set on the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, the day was important to Joey Badass for other reasons: it was his 26th birthday. While some might stay to themselves on a day like this, Joey opted to share a gift with fans in the form of new music.

The Brooklyn native made his first impression in 2021 with the release of his “Let It Breathe” single. The track, which is supported by nostalgic production from Statik Selektah, comes with a music video that sees Joey celebrating life and the success he’s earned so far. While the new song may be a gift to his supporters, the Levi Turner and Waqas Ghani-directed video captures the rapper getting a gift for himself, that being a lime green Porsche 911. After flaunting it in the eyes of viewers, Joey takes it out for a spin before he posts up with it next to a helicopter on a helipad as he hit listeners with some precision bars.

Whether or not the song will land on his upcoming third album remains to be seen, but it’s almost certain that the new project will arrive at some point this year. Joey initially teased a 2020 release for the new effort last January, but fans did not receive it. Instead, Joey delivered The Light Pack EP, featuring three tracks and a lone appearance from Pusha-T, as well as a number of guest features.

Watch the “Let It Breathe” video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×