While most of their country had their eyes set on the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, the day was important to Joey Badass for other reasons: it was his 26th birthday. While some might stay to themselves on a day like this, Joey opted to share a gift with fans in the form of new music.

The Brooklyn native made his first impression in 2021 with the release of his “Let It Breathe” single. The track, which is supported by nostalgic production from Statik Selektah, comes with a music video that sees Joey celebrating life and the success he’s earned so far. While the new song may be a gift to his supporters, the Levi Turner and Waqas Ghani-directed video captures the rapper getting a gift for himself, that being a lime green Porsche 911. After flaunting it in the eyes of viewers, Joey takes it out for a spin before he posts up with it next to a helicopter on a helipad as he hit listeners with some precision bars.

Whether or not the song will land on his upcoming third album remains to be seen, but it’s almost certain that the new project will arrive at some point this year. Joey initially teased a 2020 release for the new effort last January, but fans did not receive it. Instead, Joey delivered The Light Pack EP, featuring three tracks and a lone appearance from Pusha-T, as well as a number of guest features.

Watch the “Let It Breathe” video above.