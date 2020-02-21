Joey Badass Honors Pop Smoke With A New Rap About His Life And Death

Pop Smoke’s career was just getting started before he died after getting shot earlier this week. His new mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, only just came out earlier this month, and it debuted as his first top-10 album. The hip-hop community has been saddened by this great loss, and many other rappers have shared their feelings about the situation. Some have even released new music to commemorate Smoke: Travis Scott shared a snippet of an unreleased collaboration, Lil Tjay shared a new song, and now Joey Badass has also dropped some new music in honor of Smoke.

He shared a 90-second video on Instagram, which starts with him playing a string-laden instrumental before rapping about Smoke’s life and passing. He captioned the post, “A lil something I wrote in light of all the f*cked up shit goin on rn… I need hip hop to have a hug…”

Others have used Smoke’s death as an opportunity to address related issues. 2 Chainz posted about the perils that can come with fame, writing, “Success is dangerous. You sure you want this sh*t?” Meanwhile, Blueface also addressed the dangers of living in Los Angeles and gave advice to artists wanting to move to the city.

