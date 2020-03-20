John Legend Samples A Classic Dr. Dre Track For His New Song, ‘Actions’

John Legend has been one of the many artists who have not let the quarantine that the coronavirus has forced upon the world stop them from delivering performances to their fans. Following Chris Martin of Coldplay’s livestreamed performance in partnership with the World Health Organization and their #TogetherAtHome series, John Legend delivered his own livestreamed set from his home as a part of the ongoing series.

During his performance, Legend revealed that he had plans to release an album at some point this year. “Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year,” he said. “Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out.”

Following his “Conversations In The Dark” release from January, Legend returns with “Actions.” The song, which was originally teased during #TogetherAtHome set, features a sample of Dr. Dre’s classic 1999 track, “The Next Episode.” During his livestreamed set, Legend revealed that while he is unsure if he will be able to record a video for the song because of the virus, he would instead attempt to release additional music at some point in the future.

“We’re going to release some music. I don’t know what the schedule going to be like, we’re just going to start putting stuff out. We’re in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it.”

Press play on the video above to hear “Actions.”