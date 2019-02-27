Getty Image

John Legend is producing a new YouTube series called “Can’t Just Preach.” According to a video, the Grammy Award-winning singer tweeted on Wednesday, the docuseries will spotlight some of the country’s “brightest changemakers who are striving to make a difference in their community.” The project is YouTube’s first-ever series to feature a call-to-action component. Viewers can click a link next to the video and donate to the cause being discussed in each episode.

The first episode, which premiered on Wednesday, featured Sybrina Fulton, the mother of the late Trayvon Martin and founder of The Trayvon Martin Foundation, an organization aimed at ending gun violence. Others expected to be featured in the series include Jaclyn Corin (Co-Founder, March For Our Lives); Desmond Meade (Executive Director, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition); Isa Noyola (Deputy Director, Mijente and Mijente Support Committee); and Efrén C. Olivares (Racial & Economic Justice Program Director, Texas Civil Rights Project).

“Can’t Just Preach” is being made made in partnership with WeTransfer and Columbia Records. Speaking about Legend’s involvement in the project, Jamal Dauda, Global Head of Music from WeTransfer, said, “John has proven himself to be such a powerful storyteller in so many different mediums and we feel a shared passion at WeTransfer to help craft and elevate these kinds of narratives. This project felt like a golden opportunity to bring forward diverse and necessary stories of social change, and we couldn’t imagine better partners than John and his team to do so.” Legend, himself, has pledged to donate $10,000 to each of the causes mentioned in the series.