Four years after his last studio album (excluding his 2018 Christmas album A Legendary Christmas), John Legend has returned with his sixth album, Bigger Love. Preceded by the “Conversation in the Dark,” the Dr. Dre-sampling “Actions,” and the warm-spirited title track, Bigger Love arrives in the form of sixteen tracks as Legend weathered the obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic to share the album with fans. On a highlight feature from the album, Jhene Aiko joins Legend for their “U Move, I Move” collaboration.

Arriving prior to the album’s midpoint, Legend and Aiko dance in the moonlight on “U Move, I Move.” The track is the singers’ second collaboration, following “Lightning & Thunder” off Aiko’s Chilombo album. This time around, Legend and Aiko promise to stay by each other’s side and support one another through the highs and lows. An elegant duet, the song presents the chemistry to two artists discovered upon working together.

Prior to the album’s arrival, John Legend explained the concept behind Bigger Love. “The songs are inspired by the loves of my life: my wife, my family and the rich tradition of Black music that has made me the artist I am… I debuted in 2004 with an album called Get Lifted. And now, as we enter the summer of 2020, I hope this new album can get you lifted again, fill your hearts with love and inspiration, give you something to dance to, something to hold hands to, something to make love to.”

Bigger Love also arrives on the day Legend will battle Alicia Keys in a Juneteenth edition of Verzuz.

Listen to “U Move, I Move” above.

Bigger Love is out 6/19 via Columbia. Get it here.