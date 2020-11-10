John Legend has been as active as any musician during this election season, and he continued to make his presence known on yesterday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. On the show, he delivered a pre-taped performance of “Wild,” the most recent single from his new album, Bigger Love.

Legend also sat down for a brief interview, and he told Meyers about how he and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated Joe Biden’s election victory: “We were feeling the energy around us and seeing on social media so many people out honking their horns and celebrating. We were like, ‘Let’s get out of the house! Let’s go and interact with the people.’ So we went out to West Hollywood, Santa Monica Boulevard, and there was an impromptu dance party happening. We just drove through for a little bit and celebrated with the crowd.”

He also told Meyers a little about “Wild,” saying, “It’s a song about being in love and being passionate, and the video of course featured my wife and our family, and it’s a really powerful song. It also features the great Gary Clark Jr. on guitar. He’s not on our performance tonight, but he’s on the album version. It’s really one of my favorite songs on the album, one of Chrissy’s favorites, and hopefully everyone loves it tonight.”

Watch Legend on Late Night above.