This morning, multiple topics related to Georgia, Ray Charles, the song “Georgia On My Mind,” and John Legend were trending on Twitter. That’s because as election votes continue to be counted in Georgia, a lot of people are thinking about the Charles classic, including Legend, who shared a video of himself singing the song. The song was written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell but most famously recorded by Ray Charles, whose version of the track is Georgia’s official state song.

Legend took on the song a capella, and at the end of the two-minute clip, Legend said with a smile, “I love you, Georgia!” Legend’s video came after reports that Joe Biden had taken the lead in Georgia as well as Pennsylvania.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

The musician has of course been a vocal supporter of Biden and critic of Donald Trump. He performed at Biden’s pre-election rally and discussed Trump’s “Platinum Plan,” saying, “But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says. Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask the people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch. The president isn’t strong: He’s a coward, and his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure.”

Watch Legend sing “Georgia On My Mind” above.