John Legend and Saweetie surprise their unwitting co-stars in the absolutely adorable video for their new collaboration “All She Wanna Do.” The third single from John’s upcoming double album Legend, “All She Wanna Do” is about a chance encounter with a potential paramour whose idea of a good time is spent on the dance floor. Accordingly, the video for the song sees a variety of dancers set up for an “audition” for the video, dancing their hearts out on the dressed set.

However, midway through the video, one of the set’s walls comes down to reveal John and/or Saweetie behind each of the dancers, who are floored to see the two celebrities standing there. Each gets to do a solo dance with one of the stars, ranging from salsa to handstand twerking, and all the dancers get to do a group dance with both. At the end of the video, a string of interview clips reveals the impact the opportunity has on the women, who say they enjoyed the camaraderie they forged on set and applaud John Legend for bringing it to life.

Watch John Legend Saweetie All She Wanna Do Video above.

Legend is due 9/9 via Republic Records and features the singles “Honey” with Muni Long and “Dope” with JID. You can pre-save it here.

