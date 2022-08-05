In recent months, John Legend has dropped an exciting slew of collaborations, including “Dope” with JID, “Honey” with Muni Long, and most recently, “All She Wanna Do,” with Saweetie. All of these collaborations will appear on his upcoming album, Legend, which is set to drop next month.

Legend marks Legend’s eighth studio album, and was produced by himself and Ryan Tedder. The album boasts a list of promising collaborations with Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, Jhene Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Rapsody, Ledisi, and several others.

“Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album,” he said in a statement. “I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

Check out the full tracklist below.

ACT 1

1. “Rounds” Feat. Rick Ross

2. “Waterslide”

3. “Dope” Feat. JID

4. “Strawberry Blush”

5. “Guy Like Me”

6. “All She Wanna Do”

7. “Splash” Feat. Jhene Aiko & Ty Dolla Sign

8. “You”

9. “Fate” Feat. Amber Mark

10. “Love” Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

11. “One Last Dance”

12. “All She Wanna Do” Feat. Saweetie

ACT 2

1. “Memories”

2. “Nervous”

3. “Wonder Woman”

4. “Honey” Feat. Muni Long

5. “I Want You to Know”

6. “Speak in Tongues” Feat. Jada Kingdom

7. “The Other Ones” Feat. Rapsody

8. “Stardust”

9. “Pieces”

10. “Good” Feat. Ledisi

11. “I Don’t Love U Like I Used To”

12. “Home”

Legend is out 9/9 via Republic. Pre-save it here.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.