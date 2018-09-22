Watch Rare Footage Of John Lennon Playing His McCartney Diss Track With George Harrison

Paul McCartney just had his first number one record since 1982, with Egypt Station, so of course his friend-turned-rival-turned-friend John Lennon has to release some music, too. Lennon’s classic 1971 album Imagine is getting a massive “Ultimate” reissue on October 5, boasting never-before-released versions of the 10 songs and a pile of other oddities

There will also be video, some of which has been released online. One example, reports Rolling Stone, is a studio session on “How Do You Sleep?”, the third track on Side B and a relatively early example of a “diss track.” Who was Lennon dissing? Paul McCartney, of course.

On his 1970 album Ram, which McCartney credited to himself and his then-wife Linda, Lennon was sure his former songwriting partner had included disses aimed at him and the other Beatles in songs like “Dear Boy” and “Too Many People.” McCartney later confirmed he was indeed poking a little fun at John and Yoko Ono.

