Jordan Peele’s Us is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 and it should be. It stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Drake and is set for national release March 22. Before that, you’ll be able to check out the soundtrack on March 15 and yes, it does include the version of “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz we all heard in the trailer.

I’ve never heard a song that makes me actively go from party to terror before I heard what they’re calling a tethered mix of the song. In the trailer, the classic hip-hop song is used to show a happy family and, after a brilliant change in tempo, and eventually in beat too, the song sounds fitting for a murder scene — something that may fit with the psychological horror movie.

The soundtrack is dominated by composer Michael Abels’ score which consists of 31 out of the 35 tracks. Janelle Monae’s “I Like That” made the soundtrack as did Minnie Riperton’s “Les Fleurs.” Many may not know about Riperton’s music but she had one of the best classic soul and jazz voices out there. She passed away in 1979 at only 31 due to breast cancer but held two Grammy nominations and a timeless classic in “Lovin’ You.”

For the full track list, check it out below.

Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

01 Michael Abels: “Anthem”

02 Janelle Monáe: “I Like That”

03 Michael Abels: “Outernet”

04 Michael Abels: “Spider”

05 Michael Abels: “Ballet Memory”

06 Luniz: “I Got 5 On It” [Feat. Michael Marshall]

07 Michael Abels: “Beach Walk”

08 Michael Abels: “First Man Standing”

09 Michael Abels: “Back To The House”

10 Michael Abels: “Keep You Safe”

11 Michael Abels: “Don’t Feel Like Myself”

12 Michael Abels: “She Tried to Kill Me”

13 Michael Abels: “Boogieman’s Family”

14 Michael Abels: “Home Invasion”

15 Michael Abels: “Once Upon A Time”

16 Michael Abels: “Run”

17 Michael Abels: “Into The Water”

18 Michael Abels: “Spark In The Closet”

19 Michael Abels: “Escape To The Boast”

20 Michael Abels: “Femme Fatale”

21 Michael Abels: “Silent Scream”

22 Michael Abels: “News Report”

23 Michael Abels: “Zora Drives”

24 Michael Abels: “Death of Umbrae”

25 Michael Abels: “Somber Ride”

26 Michael Abels: “Immolation”

27 Michael Abels: “Down The Rabbit Hole”

28 Michael Abels: “Performance Art”

29 Michael Abels: “Human”

30 Michael Abels: “Battle Plan”

31 Michael Abels: “Pas De Deux”

32 Michael Abels: “They Can’t Hurt You”

33 Michael Abels: “Finale”

34 Minnie Riperton: “Les Fleur”

35 Luniz: “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix From US)” [Feat. Michael Marshall] (Bonus Track)