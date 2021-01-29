Jpegmafia Shares The Mellow ‘Fix Urself!’ Video To Tease His ‘EP2!’

Jpegmafia has announced the forthcoming release of EP2!, the follow-up to his 2020 EP, the fittingly-titled EP!. To accompany the announcement, the avant-garde Baltimore rapper has shared the video for one of the seven songs from the tracklist he posted, “Fix Urself!” As an artist who never sticks with one style, Jpeg once again uses the track to morph into a reasonable approximation of Drake’s concerned lover boy schtick over a downtempo beat with digitally manipulated vocals.

The accompanying video is another self-shot affair, featuring Peggy and his girlfriend on a road trip and a nighttime walk through a city. It’s low-fi and very similar to his videos for “Living Single” and “Last Dance!” although it’s a bit grainier and he’s less aggressive in the video thanks to the softspoken nature of the song itself.

Jpeg spent much of 2020 releasing the gritty, self-contained videos, culminating with the release of EP! in November. Fans who wondered why “Last Dance!” wasn’t included on its tracklist received their answer today as Peggy shared the tracklist for EP2! which includes both “Fix Urself!” and “Last Dance!” According to Stereogum, the tracklist is below.

01. “Intro!”

02. “Last Dance!”

03. “Fix Urself!”

04. “Keltec!”

05. “This Ones For Us!”

06. “Panic Room!”

07. “Feed Her!”

Watch Jpegmafia’s “Fix Urself!” video above.