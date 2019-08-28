Getty Image

Jpegmafia is gearing up for the release of his second album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, and to get fans amped, he brought some of his friends and collaborators together to talk about the project after he played it for them in-studio, releasing their reactions as a teaser video announcing the release date. The humorous video instead sees those guests, which include Channel Tres, DJ Dahi, Flume, James Blake, Jeff Tweedy, Kari Faux, Kenny Beats, and the members of alt-rap crew Injury Reserve, dumping on the album, calling it “garbage,” “fake Death Grips sh*t,” and “audio waterboarding.”

Jpegmafia has certainly made an impression on the music world since his album Veteran thrashed its way onto best-of lists last year and earned him a spot on Vince Staples’ Smile, You’re On Camera Tour earlier this year. Embracing his inherent weirdness and off-kilter sense of humor, Jpeg became the successor to noise-rap pioneers like Clipping. and yes, Death Grips, but with a flair for subtle, subversive politics and boisterous live performances that resemble exorcisms as much as rap shows. His willingness to let his industry friends poke fun is a sign that this next album will almost certainly be a natural progression of the traits that first endeared him to his audience. We’ll find out on September 13, the projected release date for All My Heroes Are Cornballs. Check out the tour dates for this fall below.