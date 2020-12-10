Jpegmafia Has Some Final Disses For Donald Trump On ‘Super Tuesday!’

Jpegmafia returned after a few quiet months in November with a new EP titled, fittingly, EP! The eight-track project features each of his previously released, exclamatory singles from 2020, including “Bald!” “Covered In Money!” and “Bodyguard!” Now, he’s preparing to release a sequel, EP2!, with “Super Tuesday!” Featuring a stripped-down instrumental and a non-stop barrage of witty, wordplay-packed bars dissing Donald Trump, “Super Tuesday!” landed on YouTube with only a warning from the rapper that he’s working on a new EP. Whether he’ll see increased promotion for the project from EQT Recordings thanks to its new deal with Republic Records remains to be seen.

Still, EQT’s deal makes for a big win for the Bandcamp favorite, who broke out in 2018 with his sophomore project Veteran and gained an even bigger following the next year with All My Heroes Are Cornballs and his spot on Vince Staples’ Smile, You’re On Camera tour. He also produced “3 Tearz” featuring Run The Jewels on Danny Brown’s Uknowwhatimsayin? album, as well as IDK’s “Hello, Pt. 4” freestyle before embarking on his run of standout, self-produced quarantine music videos. “Cutie Pie!” “The Bends!” the “Bald! (Remix),” and “Last Dance!” can all be found on EP!, while Peggy also guests on Gorillaz’s Song Machine.

Listen to “Super Tuesday!” above.