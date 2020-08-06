Juelz Santana Has Been Released From Prison After A Two-Year Sentence

Harlem rapper Juelz Santana, formerly of popular early-2000s rap crew The Diplomats, has been released from prison, per representatives for the rapper to messages to XXL and Pitchfork. Social media posts from the rapper’s account confirm that he is back home with family, as Juelz posed with his children while wearing a face mask, writing “Juelz Free” and “I missed my family… GOD is good!” in the captions.

Juelz, best known for verses on Dipset leader Cam’ron’s 2002 singles “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma,” as well as his appearance on Chris Brown’s early career single “Run It,” was sentenced to 27 months in prison for carrying a handgun in his bag at Newark Liberty International Airport. When airport screeners discovered the .38 handgun in his carry-on, Juelz reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind his ID, luggage, and passport. He finally turned himself in after a few days, reaching a plea deal for a reduced sentence. As a felon, each of the charges against him, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, could have led to double-digit sentences.

With his release, Juelz can return to making music, although being inside didn’t slow him down much. In February, he appeared on the song “Pink Eagle” alongside fellow Dipset member Jim Jones and their Harlem compatriot Dave East.