Juice WRLD‘s posthumous video for “Conversations,” the latest single from his album Legends Never Die, features a CGI giant and some impressive motocross tricks interspersed with footage from Juice’s tours and performances. He also freestyles on his tour bus at the end of the video, highlighting the impressive skills that endeared him to his fans even more during his life.

The CGI monster in “Conversations” is just the latest use of the technique in a posthumous Juice WRLD video. Previously, he and Trippie Redd were digitized to fight apocalyptic zombies in the cartoon-ish video for Internet Money’s “Blast Off,” while Juice teamed up with The Weeknd in the animated video for “Smile.”

Meanwhile, the real Juice WRLD appeared alongside Young Thug in the “Bad Boy” video directed by Cole Bennett, which was filmed before Juice’s passing in 2019. As more videos come out, it’ll be interesting to see what other techniques will be used to keep Juice’s image and memory alive. Could a deep-fake video or hologram eventually perform for him in the future? Maybe, but for now, the animated avatars and archival footage have done more than a serviceable job of providing fans a visual component as they continue to enjoy his music after his death.

Watch the “Conversations” video above.