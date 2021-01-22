Last month marked one year since Juice WRLD’s untimely death at Chicago Midway International Airport. Prior to the anniversary, fans received an ample amount of music from the Chicago rapper and that bounty continued through the one-year anniversary of his passing. The latest posthumous release from Juice WRLD comes in the form of a guest appearance on DJ Scheme’s “Buck 50.” The mellow effort lands on a re-release of the producer’s Family album and sees the “Lucid Dreams” act keeping it straight with his opponents while warning them that retaliation is in order if he or anyone in his crew is injured on their behalf.

The track stands as the only addition to the Family deluxe album and it also concludes with a guitar solo dedicated to Juice WRLD from Carlton McDowell, who grew up with and remained close friends with the late rapper. Juice’s contribution to “Buck 50,” comes after he and Young Thug delivered a menacing video for their long-awaited track, “Bad Boy.” That video was directed by Cole Bennett, who made sure to add a positive message from the fellow Chicagoan at the visual’s start. Prior to that, The Kid Laroi dropped his “Reminds Me Of You” collaboration with Juice on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Listen to “Buck 50” above.

Family (Deluxe) is otu now via Scheme Records/EMPIRE. Get it here.