On Friday, Juice WRLD’s estate shared an anniversary edition of the late rapper’s debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, which came with an updated version of “Lucid Dreams” with Lil Uzi Vert and a new track titled “734.” But its arrival came with new trouble for the rapper’s estate. A producer who goes by Ghost Loft sued them, claiming the Juice WRLD’s 2018 song “Scared Of Love” features 16 stolen bars from Loft’s 2013 song “So High.” He pointed out that Juice WRLD and another producer, Mitch Mula, are the only credited names on “Scared Of Love.”

Loft also claims that during a later conversation, Mula told him that “Scared Of Love” features a sample from “So High.” As a result, Loft filed the lawsuit against Mula, Juice WRLD’s mother, the executioner of his estate Carmella Wallace, and Juice WRLD’s labels, Universal Music Group and Interscope. He’s seeking compensation for damages, a writing credit, and an injunction that stops the estate from making money off “Scared Of Love.”

Fans of Juice WRLD will soon receive more music from the late rapper in the form of Maroon 5’s “Can’t Leave You Alone,” a track from the band’s upcoming album Jordi which arrives on June 11. It will serve as his latest posthumous track of the year, the last one being with Post Malone and Clever on “Life’s A Mess II.”

