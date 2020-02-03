In October, Billboard reported that pop punk band Yellowcard had sued Chicago rapper Juice WRLD over an alleged uncleared sample in his breakout hit, “Lucid Dreams.” As of December, that lawsuit was still on, despite the fact that Juice WRLD had died early in the month as the result of a drug overdose. Now, a status update provided by AllHipHop says that Juice WRLD’s estate doesn’t have a business representative to handle the suit.

According to Mark C. Humphrey, a lawyer hired by some of the other songwriters being sued with Juice, “They have recently learned that Mr. Higgins’s estate has not yet gone through the probate process, and that there presently is no authorized representative to handle the Estate’s affairs.” Humphrey continues, “The Estate’s current inability to participate in this action creates a number of impediments to Defendants’ defense of this action, including but not limited to their ability to conduct a factual investigation.”

That means there’s no one who can argue the case or even look into it on Juice WRLD’s estate’s behalf, forcing the judge overseeing the case to put a deadline on the other defendants to respond to the lawsuit: March 3, 2020.

Click here to read about the reported 2000 unreleased songs that Juice WRLD’s estate says they will finish and publish in his memory. To read more about the lawsuit against Juice, click the links above.